Portsmouth have recalled young defender Issiaga Kaba from his loan spell with Salisbury, the Southern League Premier Division South side have confirmed.

Towards the end of the January transfer window, Salisbury recruited the 17-year-old defender on a work experience loan until the end of the season, giving him a chance to pick up senior experience away from Fratton Park.

However, just a week after his loan move was confirmed, Kaba has now been recalled by Portsmouth.

Salisbury has revealed on their official website that Kaba has returned to Fratton Park, with the Southern League Premier Division South outfit moving to wish him the best for the future after his short stay at the club.

Kaba will now return to Portsmouth, where it awaits to be seen what is planned for the youngster’s development after an early return.

The youngster made his first-team debut for Pompey earlier this season. He came off the bench late on in the League One side’s EFL Trophy clash with Crystal Palace U23s, in which they secured a 3-0 win.

In the meantime…

Portsmouth will be determined to turn around their poor form of late this weekend with a win over fellow play-off contenders Oxford United.

Pompey’s poor performances have seen them fall away from the top six in recent weeks, with Cowley’s side currently sitting in 12th place, a hefty 12 points away from the play-offs. However, they have games in hand on many of the teams around them, so it will be important to make the most of those games in a bid to rise back up the table.