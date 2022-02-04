Morecambe have signed goalkeeper Adam Smith on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Morecambe have brought in the stopper on a deal until the end of the season.

Smith, 29, left Stevenage last month and has swiftly found himself a new home.

He will now provide competition and back-up to the Shrimps’ goalkeeping department over the next few months.

‘Delighted’…

Smith has said: “I’m delighted to be here, I am ready to go, I have been training with the Club for the last couple of weeks and I am happy that the manager has seen something in me to give me the opportunity.”

Another option for Morecambe

Morecambe swooped to sign Trevor Carson on loan from Dundee United in the last transfer window and also have Kyle Letheren in their squad.

Signing Smith gives them another option to choose from between now and the end of the campaign as they look to survive in League One.

Career to date

Smith started his career at Leicester City but never made a senior appearance for the Foxes. Instead, he had loan spells away with the likes of Chesterfield, Stevenage, Mansfield Town and Lincoln City to gain experience.

He then had permanent stints at Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers before joining Forest Green in 2019.

The Sunderland-born man two years on the books of the Gloucestershire club but was loaned out to National League side Yeovil Town for the majority of that time before he was released at the end of last season.

Smith played 12 times in all competitions for Stevenage over recent months but has now moved to Morecambe for a fresh challenge.

The Shrimps are in action this weekend against Bolton Wanderers.