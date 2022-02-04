Oxford United have completed the signing of striker Sam Baldock, who was available on a free transfer following his departure from Derby County last month.

Baldock, 32, was let go by the Rams during the January transfer window, with EFL restrictions meaning they were unable to offer new deals to any out of contract players.

Now, a matter of weeks after his departure from Derby County, Baldock has found himself a new home.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, League One side Oxford United have swooped in to recruit Baldock on a free transfer.

The experienced striker has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season, coming in to bolster Karl Robinson’s attacking options at the Kassam Stadium.

A familiar face…

Baldock has already worked under Robinson’s management, so he’ll know full well what’s expected of him with Oxford United.

He played for MK Dons during Robinson’s time in charge at Stadium: MK, enjoying a successful spell with the club. Across all competitions, Baldock netted 43 goals in 124 games for the club, eventually leaving in August 2011 to join West Ham United.

Oxford’s attacking options

Baldock comes in as a fresh option at the top of the pitch, with options at centre-forward somewhat limited.

Matty Taylor and Sam Winnall are the only natural strikers currently on the books with Oxford, so the new addition will provide some more cover in the event of injuries and fresh competition for a starting spot.

The striker will don the number 19 for Oxford, bringing a wealth of Football League experience with him too.