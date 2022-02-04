Derby County fans have made their feelings known amid claims young star Festy Ebosele is undergoing a medical with Serie A side Udinese.

Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that the Republic of Ireland youth international is undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Serie A side Udinese.

Although the transfer window is closed, Ebosele is free to discuss pre-contract terms with clubs outside of England given that he’s only 19 and out of contract at the end of this season.

Ebosele has emerged as a standout talent since breaking into Wayne Rooney’s side earlier this season.

Across all competitions, the Wexford-born starlet has played 22 times this season, chipping in with one goal and two assists in the process. His bombing runs and determined performances on either the left or right-hand side have made him a popular figure among the Pride Park faithful.

Ebosele’s promise has seen him feature for the Republic of Ireland at U17, U19 and U21 level, earning a call-up to the U21s for the first time in May 2021.

Now, amid the rumours regarding a potential move to Italy, fans have moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter…

Losing Festy would be a nightmare. By far the best player at the club that can play RW. So much promise. #DCFC — Dan (@17Dan17) February 4, 2022

Festy was Life. Festy was meant to be OUR star bwoi, we we're meant to conquer the world together… #DCFC #dcfcfans #SaveDerbyCounty pic.twitter.com/NhP2G3aW4v — KayGee. 🇯🇲 🇬🇧 (@KayGeeSnazz) February 4, 2022

Frustrating, because we cannot extend his contract due to the EFL embargo, but you can’t blame him for wanting to secure his future with a pre-contract agreement at a decent club. Difficult to hang around a club when it’s 50/50 if it will still be around in a months time. — Ben W (@iamzavagno) February 4, 2022

Can genuinely see Rooney walking and who would blame him. The life is being drained out of the club #dcfc #SaveDerbyCounty https://t.co/u2PDwVMh7n — Mark Lawson (@Kingkennyl) February 4, 2022

If we do stay up this year, we will go down next year- there will be nobody left!! https://t.co/O7HyhgwKgB — martin bridge (@martinbridge59) February 4, 2022