Blackburn Rovers have been the surprise package of the 2021/22 Championship season so far. Tony Mowbray’s side are currently sat in 2nd place, something very few would have predicted at the start of the season.

There have been some standout players for Mowbray to this point. He will be hoping these players can continue their good form to secure a return to the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers.

Here are Blackburn Rovers’ top five performers according to WhoScored so far this season…

5. Jan Paul van Hecke – 7.03

The Dutch defender is enjoying a fruitful loan spell from Premier League Brighton Hove Albion this season.

Operating primarily at centre-back, he has played a crucial part in keeping the team strong at the back.

4. Sam Gallagher – 7.07

Gallagher offers Mowbray a great option across the front line. He has played either on the right or down the middle, depending on the availability of others around him.

The former Southampton man has played his part in supporting their main striker Brereton Diaz, chipping in with six goals and three assists.

Gallagher will be hoping to reach at least double-figure goals this season to aid Blackburn in their promotion chase.

3. Joe Rothwell – 7.11

Rothwell has been an ever-present in the starting 11 for Blackburn Rovers this season. He has done an excellent job protecting the back four and allowed other midfield players to show their creativity going forward, also carrying the ball forward with dynamic runs.

Rothwell missed the last two games but had started 22 of the previous 24 games of the season for Rovers.

2. Ben Brereton Diaz – 7.18

The 2021/22 campaign has been simply remarkable for the Chilean international. Before this season, Brereton Diaz’s goal-scoring record wasn’t eye-catching, but he has 20 goals already this season.

If Blackburn are to get promoted this season, keeping the former Nottingham Forest man in form will be a crucial part of that.

1. Darragh Lenihan – 7.25

To top the list above Brereton Diaz is a real nod to how well Lenihan has played this season for Rovers.

He has been at Ewood Park since 2011 and has become a mainstay in their squad. Lenihan has been captained for the majority of games this season and leads the team well from the back.

In total this season, he has only missed two games out of a total of 29.