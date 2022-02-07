Fulham are enjoying a terrific campaign and find themselves top of the Championship by five points with a game in hand over nearest rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Marco Silva has managed a free-scoring Fulham side to the top of the table, netting 74 times in 28 games for an average of 2.6. They sit just 25 goals behind the Championship’s all-time record of 99 (Reading, 2005/06).

As we enter the final third of the season, we take a look at Fulham’s top five performers of the season so far according to WhoScored…

5. Tosin Adarabioyo – 7.12

Fulham’s central defender has featured in 24 league games this season, helping keep six clean sheets. Tosin and Tim Ream have formed a solid centre-back partnership and are not afraid to bring the ball out of defence.

Averaging an 85% pass success rate, Tosin has also chipped in with a couple of goals this season. He headed in the important equaliser against Bournemouth and scored one of the seven against Reading.

4. Neeskens Kebano – 7.22

Arguably having his best season in a Fulham shirt, Kebano is one of the first names on the team sheet and is averaging a 7.22 match rating. The unpredictable winger has eight goals and five assists this season.

Kebano had a terrific January with four goals in six games and can only add to his tally given the attacking threat Fulham possess.

3. Fabio Carvalho – 7.28

The 19-year-old has taken the Championship by storm in his debut season for the club. Heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in January, both clubs were unable to agree the final terms of the deal in time.

Carvalho is having a terrific season and it is understandable why teams are calling for his signature. The attacking midfielder has seven goals and four assists in 18 games. He picked up the Man of the Match award in Fulham’s recent 6-2 win against Birmingham City.

2. Harry Wilson – 7.47

Fulham’s tricky winger is enjoying his first season with the club and has eight goals and 10 assists in his 24 league games. The dead-ball specialist predominantly starts on the right but loves to cut in on his left foot.

Aged just 24, Wilson is set to have a fantastic career with Fulham for years to come. He has won five Man of the Match awards and has two perfect 10 match ratings, coming in 7-0 away wins against Blackburn Rovers and Reading.

1. Aleksandar Mitrović – 7.90

Unsurprisingly, the Championship’s top goalscorer finds himself top of this list. Fulham’s main man has 28 goals to his name, including hat-tricks against Swansea City, West Brom and Bristol City. The striker has provided a further seven assists and has played a key role in getting Fulham to where they are in the league.

Serbia’s all-time top scorer also has eyes on breaking the Championship record for most goals in a season. Ivan Toney holds the record with 31, but Mitro has 18 more games to score three more.