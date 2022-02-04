After no wins in their first four games, Matt Gray and his Sutton United side looked in all sorts of trouble in their debut season in the football league.

However, a change in formation and the addition new faces has seen an incredible turn in form. Without a defeat in 2022, Sutton now find themselves in fourth place with 47 points on the board.

On top of their league form, they have also booked a place in the Papa John’s semi-final and are a game away from Wembley.

In what is proving to be a fantastic campaign, we took a look at their highest average performers this season via WhoScored.

5. David Ajiboye – 6.94

Ajiboye is enjoying a terrific debut season in the EFL and has been a key player for Sutton. The winger has a terrific turn of speed and is not afraid to take on his man. He has seven goals and three assists this season.

Recently making his 100th league appearance for the club, Ajiboye has chipped in with important goals against Barrow and most recently Carlisle United.

4. Omar Bugiel – 6.97

The target man is once again having a terrific year and Gray has stuck with him despite only having three goals to his name.

The scorer of Sutton’s first ever EFL goal, Bugiel is one of the few players in the division that plays international football and has 10 caps for Lebanon.

3. Robert Milsom – 7.00

The experienced midfielder has played in a variety of position’s this term but has predominantly started at left-back and has only missed two league games.

2. Louis John – 7.09

Sutton’s commanding centre-back has only missed five league games this campaign and has 10 clean sheets to his name. John scored his only goal of the season in a 2-0 win against Mansfield Town and his partnership with Ben Goodlife and goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis has not gone unnoticed.

Having previously played in the EFL for Cambridge United, his experience has been crucial for Sutton in helping them have a successful season.

1. Joe Kizzi – 7.13

The arrival from Bromley in the summer comes in at first place in Sutton’s highest average performers. Despite not appearing in the first four league games of the season, Kizzi has been an ever present since and has made the right-back position his own.

Kizzi has chipped in with one goal and three assists this season and his early form earned him a nomination for League Two’s September Player of the Month.