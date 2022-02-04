Swansea City host Blackburn Rovers at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday evening, with Russell Martin’s side in need of some consistency.

Martin’s implementation of a possession-based system since his arrival from MK Dons gives reason for hope and ambition for the future, but Swansea City need to start putting some results together.

As it stands, the Swans sit down in a disappointing 19th place, 12 points away from the relegation zone and 13 away from the play-off spots.

They face a tough test this weekend too, with 2nd place Blackburn Rovers heading to South Wales. Tony Mowbray’s side have enjoyed a thoroughly successful few months, with their for propelling them into the battle for automatic promotion.

Swansea City team news

Kyle Naughton was forced off in Swansea’s midweek defeat to Luton Town and he is still being assessed, so it seems unlikely that he’ll be available for the Blackburn test.

Michael Obafemi could make way for Joel Piroe after the Dutchman was rested on Tuesday, so a return to the starting XI seems likely given the influential role he has played this season.

As for new signings Finley Burns and Nathanael Ogbeta, the former was sat on the bench against Luton while the latter watched on following a late move, but the injury to Naughton could prompt a reshuffle.

Predicted XI

(3-4-2-1)

Fisher (GK)

Burns

Cabango

Bennett

Christie

Grimes

Downes

Manning

Wolf

Ntcham

Piroe

After two consecutive defeats, a win over Blackburn Rovers would be a huge boost for Martin’s Swansea.

With some fresh faces through the door, it will be hoped that the club can begin to rise up the Championship table over the second half of the season. The new additions give Martin some flexibility this weekend, but it awaits to be seen if any can make their way into his starting XI.

The game kicks off at 17:30 and will be televised on Sky Sports.