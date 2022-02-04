Middlesbrough striker Folarin Balogun is ‘in line for his first start’ for his new loan club when Boro take on Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round this evening, according to Sky Sports.

Middlesbrough signed Balogun on loan from Arsenal last month, but has yet to make a start for his new club.

Since arriving on 12th January, the forward has been subject to three substitute appearances. He made an instant impact off the bench last time out, assisting Andraz Sporar for the winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Coventry just two minutes after coming on.

He has replaced Aaron Connolly in two of his three games so far and is likely to replace the Irishman when they face Manchester United in the cup tonight.

Boro are expected to field a strong team, as are Manchester United and so manager Chris Wilder won’t made wholesale changes to the side that beat Coventry last weekend.

We predict Balogun and Martin Payero will come in to replace Connolly and Jonny Howson.

Although there could be further tinkering with Wilder potentially having an eye on the important Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers next Wednesday.

Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher, Marc Bola, Riley McGree and James Lea Siliki will all miss out but the rest of the squad are in contention.

According to the same report, Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani, Victor Lindelof, Jesse Lingard, and Eric Bailly. But manager Ralf Rangnick will be able to call upon Paul Pogba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, who have recently been out with injury.