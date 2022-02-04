Blackburn Rovers travel to South Wales this weekend to face Russell Martin’s Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Tony Mowbray’s side head into this weekend’s test against Swansea City with the hope of extending the gap to 3rd placed Bournemouth.

As it stands, Blackburn Rovers sit in 2nd place, five points away from table-toppers Fulham and one point ahead of the Cherries, who have a game in hand. As for Swansea, they sit down in 19th as they struggle to find consistency under Martin’s management.

Blackburn Rovers team news

There could be some debuts for Blackburn Rovers this weekend following their business in the latter stages of the January transfer window. Ryan Giles arrived on deadline day and could be called upon after an injury to Tayo Edun, while Ryan Hedges will also be available to make his debut if called upon.

Rovers’ shortages at striker could be on show again this weekend though.

Sam Gallagher will miss the tie in South Wales after being forced off vs Luton Town and hotshot Ben Brereton Diaz will be checked on before kick-off having recently returned from international duty with Chile. It also awaits to be seen if Reda Khadra can make a return after he missed out on the Luton clash through a hamstring injury.

Joe Rothwell could be in line for a return too, after he stated it is business as usual following a turbulent January window.

Predicted XI

(3-4-2-1)

Kaminski (GK)

Lenihan

Wharton

Van Hecke

Nyambe

Rothwell

Travis

Giles

Hedges

Buckley

Brereton Diaz

Rovers’ form over the past few months has been nothing short of stunning, excluding a couple of slips here and there. Given how Swansea have struggled for results, Mowbray’s side will be hoping to take all three points back to Lancashire.

New signings Giles and Hedges could be called upon, while a return for Rothwell and a start for Brereton Diaz would both be huge boosts.

The game kicks off at 17:30 on Saturday evening.