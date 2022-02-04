Lincoln City’s Tom Hopper is training on the grass again, as detailed in a report by Lincolnshire Live.

Lincoln City have been without the striker since September.

Hopper, 28, has been out for the past four months or so with a stress fracture on his shin.

However, he has now stepped up his recovery and the League One side hope to have him back by the end of the month.

Big miss this season for Lincoln

Lincoln have missed Hopper up front this season and his absence saw them move for John Marquis in the January transfer window.

The attacker joined the Imps in January 2020 from Southend United and has since scored 15 goals in 65 games for them in all competitions.

He played a key role in Michael Appleton’s side getting to the play-off final last term by chipping in with 11 goals but they were denied promotion to the Championship after losing to Blackpool at Wembley.

Lincoln haven’t reached the same heights this season and are currently 18th in the table and are just three points above the relegation zone.

Other spells

Hopper is an experienced attacker and his return will be a big boost for his side as they look to climb up the league.

He started his career at Leicester City and went on to make three appearances for their first-team before spells at Bury and Scunthorpe United.

What next?

Lincoln are back in action this weekend against MK Dons away followed by a big home clash against Morecambe on Tuesday night.