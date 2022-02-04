Swindon Town have received good news on the injury front regarding Charlton Athletic loan man Josh Davison, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

Swindon Town were fearing the worse when the attacker limped off against Crawley Town last time out.

However, he is now in contention to play this weekend against Exeter City in a big boost to the Robins.

Davison, 22, joined the League Two side on loan in the transfer window last month on a deal until the end of the season.

‘Good news’…

Garner has provided an injury update and has said:

“Good news on the scan. We were fearing a lot worse to be honest, but the scan results have been good and Josh is in with a chance (for tomorrow). He’s being assessed this morning, but we’re hopeful he can be involved.”

Another option up top for Swindon

Davison provides something different up front for Swindon and has experience of playing in the fourth tier from his spell at Forest Green Rovers last season.

He spent the second-half of the past campaign with the Gloucestershire club and scored three goals in 23 games in all competitions.

Charlton situation

The forward has been involved with Charlton this term, especially under their former boss Nigel Adkins, but was given the green light to head out the exit door last month to get some more experience under his belt.

Davison joined the Addicks in 2019 having previously played for the likes of Peterborough United and Enfield Town.

He played a total of 35 games for the London club since his move there and has chipped in with six goals. Charlton also loaned him out to National League side Woking last season before his move to Forest Green.

Swindon are hoping he is fit for tomorrow and will assess him today after his scan.