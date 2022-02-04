Fulham star Fabio Carvalho is still wanted by Liverpool, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed after a deadline day deal fell through.

The 19-year-old playmaker has been in stunning form for Marco Silva’s side this season, with his performances unsurprisingly attracting interest from elsewhere – especially with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

It looked as though Carvalho would be leaving Fulham on deadline day too after a deal was agreed with Liverpool. However, the clubs ran out of time and the youngster remains with the Cottagers.

Now though, Liverpool boss Klopp has said it would be “crazy” to drop their pursuit of Carvalho, insisting they are still “very interested” in striking a deal in the summer.

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, the German said:

“We are obviously still interested, it would be crazy if not.

“It’s at the moment not in our hands. Marco (Silva) said it all yesterday in his press conference. With these kind of deals, it was late before the transfer window closed again and it didn’t work out.

“We will see what happens.”

Pushing on…

With the January transfer window done and Carvalho’s fate decided for now, the Portuguese starlet will now be looking to kick on and help Silva’s side in their bid to bounce back to the Premier League.

If he can maintain the form shown so far this season, it will be a huge boost for the club’s title push. The academy graduate has managed seven goals and four assists in 18 Championship games thus far, chipping in with three goals and three assists in his last four league games.

Carvalho will be hoping to continue his strong run in this weekend’s hefty test against Manchester City.

The Cottagers travel up to the Etihad Stadium in a bid to pull off an impressive FA Cup upset.