The League Managers Association has released a statement of behalf of Lee Johnson following his departure from Sunderland.

Sunderland made the decision to part company with the 40-year-old after their defeat to Bolton Wanderers last time out.

Johnson, 40, had spent just over two years in charge at the Stadium of Light.

He leaves a Black Cats side currently sat in 3rd place in the League One table.

In a statement with the LMA, Johnson has said (see tweet below):

The LMA has released a statement on behalf of Lee Johnson ➡️https://t.co/3A9WYtj0CR pic.twitter.com/AdbN5mUcg9 — LMA (@LMA_Managers) February 4, 2022

‘Special mention’….

He touched on various different aspects of his time in the North East but most notably thanked Sunderland fans:

“A special mention goes out to the Sunderland fans. Arriving in a pandemic with empty stadiums was strange to begin with but I am so glad we got to experience the passion that you guys bring to the Stadium of Light on match days.

“The attendances at this level are something you would not get at many clubs in the entire world. The experience has exceeded my every expectation, and I have felt a real connection with every Mackem I’ve met.”

Sunderland spell

Sunderland appointed the former Oldham Athletic and Bristol City man in December 2020 to replace Phil Parkinson and he went on to win 51.3% of matches in charge.

They got to the League One play-offs last season but lost to Lincoln City over two legs and also won the Papa John’s Trophy last year after beating League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers 1-0 at Wembley.

What next?

The Black Cats have a big decision to make on their next managerial appointment and the Daily Mail say Grant McCann, Roy Keane and Alex Neil are in the frame.

Sunderland are back in action tomorrow afternoon against lowly Doncaster Rovers but aren’t expected to have a new boss in time for that one.

They need to bounce back from their 6-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers with the gap between them and the automatic promotion places currently standing at two points. However, Wigan Athletic have three games in-hand above them.