Sheffield Wednesday’s first half of the season didn’t go exactly to plan. But Darren Moore will be hoping his team end the season strong and reach the play-offs.

The Owls have had their fair share of injury setbacks this season. Against Morecambe last week, three players limped off injured – they join an already busy physio room.

Despite their injury concerns, Wednesday have a squad more than capable of taking anyone on this season. This squad will be hoping to close the three-point gap between themselves and 6th place Wycombe Wanderers.

Here are the top five performers this season according to WhoScored who have made at least 15 appearances…

5. Jack Hunt – 6.67

Despite interest from Championship clubs, Hunt decided to return to Hillsborough in the summer.

The full-back has been operating as a wing-back for most of the season, starting 20 games and being a used sub in two games.

Hunt’s attacking qualities as a wing-back have been evident throughout the season. The former Bristol City man has picked up three assists so far this campaign.

4. Callum Paterson – 6.72

Paterson may play the prettiest football of all the Wednesday players, but he does a job each time he plays. Not shy of a 50/50 tackle or winding up the opposition, Paterson puts 100% into every appearance for the Owls.

During this season, Paterson has been used as a striker, wing-back and centre-back.

3. Lee Gregory – 6.88

Wednesday’s top scorer this season with eight goals, Gregory has been a great free signing for Moore’s team.

Gregory’s maturity and attacking intelligence has shown all season. But unfortunately for Moore, Gregory has picked up an injury. The Owls will be without their main goal threat for a period of time.

2. Barry Bannan – 7.05

It is no surprise to see Bannan high on the list of Wednesday’s best players. It is fair to say that when this man is on his game, the whole team are given a boost.

Bannan has featured in 27 games so far this season, scoring five and assisting six so far. If Wednesday wants to get promoted this season, Bannan’s performances will be a crucial part of that push.

1. Chey Dunkley – 7.25

Another man struck down in Wednesday’s injury crisis, Chey Dunkley was a rock in the middle of the three-man defence for a couple of months.

His Wednesday career to date had been stop-start. Since the change to three at back, Dunkley showed his defensive qualities and his leadership qualities.

He has been a big miss since getting injured. Fans will be hoping to see him return to the team soon.