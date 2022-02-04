Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says they hope to have Rarmani Edmonds-Green back by 22nd February.

Rotherham United have earmarked their clash against Morecambe at home later this month for when they expect he may be fit.

Edmonds-Green, 23, has been a key player for the Millers during the first-half of this season on loan from Huddersfield Town.

However, he is currently out with a hamstring injury that he suffered against Crewe Alexandra last week.

‘Alright’…

Warne has provided an update on the defender’s situation, as per the club’s official website:

“REG is alright. It’s a Grade 2B and the part of the muscle it is, isn’t too bad.

“We’re quite pleased. I think we’re earmarking the Morecambe game as his first one back. Injuries are going to come. It’s sad but we’ve been blessed that we’re not talking about four or five, but rather an individual case every now and again.

Rotherham story so far

Rotherham swooped to sign him on a season-long loan deal last summer and he has slotted in nicely into their defence this term.

Edmonds-Green has made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire club and has been enjoying plenty of game time.

Huddersfield handed him a new contract in the January transfer window on a deal until 2024 with his previous deal expiring this summer.

He has been on the books of the Terriers since 2016 and has since played 26 times for their senior side, as well as having other loan spells away at Brighouse Town, Bromley and Swindon Town to gain experience.

What next?

Rotherham are back in action tomorrow against Accrington Stanley as the third tier table topper look for another three points.

Edmonds-Green looks set to miss upcoming crucial games against AFC Wimbledon, Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic but could be back for when Morecambe come to town in a few weeks which will be a big boost.