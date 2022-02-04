Sheffield Wednesday’s recent trialist Owen Humphries is back with non-league club Larkhall Athletic, with the Owls looking as though they’ve opted not to offer him a deal.

The 19-year-old has attracted Football League interest recently, with Sheffield Wednesday bringing him in on trial.

Premier League side Aston Villa and Championship duo Birmingham City and Swansea City were also said to be keen on Humphries at the time, but an update has now emerged on his situation.

As reported by The Star, the youngster’s trial period with the Owls has come to an end.

Humphries is now back with non-league outfit Larkhall, with Sheffield Wednesday said to have opted against offering the player a deal at this time. Now back with Larkhall, the youngster will be looking to continue his development to prove that he has the potential to break into the Football League.

In the meantime…

While Humphries has returned to Larkhall, Darren Moore’s Wednesday will be looking to maintain their push for a spot in the play-offs.

The Owls have won back-to-back games in League One, defeating Morecambe and Ipswich Town recently. Their next clash sees them come up against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion, who occupy 10th place heading into the clash.

A win could prove to be huge for Wednesday, with 6th placed Oxford United only four points away. A victory would put them within touching distance of the top six, while a defeat would dent their bid to make an immediate return to the Championship.