Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill says he expects tomorrow’s FA Cup clash against Wigan Athletic to be a “tough” game as his side eye a cup run.

Stoke City will be in the fifth round if they can see off their League One opponents.

O’Neill is coming up against the side he spent two years as a player with from 1998 to 2000.

The Potters go into the match on the back of their 1-1 draw away at Huddersfield Town last time out.

‘Going extremely well’…

O’Neill has delivered his verdict on Wigan ahead of tomorrow, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live:

“It’ll be a tough game, they’re going extremely well. They’ve been in the top positions of League One for most of the season.

“They’ve got a lot of experienced Championship players in their team too. I think Leam Richardson has done a good job there, he’s signed quite well and they’ll make a real push to come back to the Championship.

“We have to treat the game properly and prepare for the game properly, which we will do, and we’ll try to win the game. We want to try to progress and keep it going for as long as we can because I think that feeds into your league form as well.”

Stoke form

Stoke are 12th in the Championship table right now and are six points off the play-offs. They haven’t won in their last three league games and have won just once in seven.

Nevertheless, the Potters bolstered their squad in the January transfer window and ended up bringing in the likes of Phil Jagielka, Lewis Baker, Liam Moore, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Josh Maja.

Wigan form

Wigan are in good spirits as they eye a promotion to the Championship. The North West club are currently 2nd in the table behind Rotherham United by three points but have two games in-hand.

The ‘Tics won the FA Cup back in 2013 and reached the semi-finals in 2014 too. They also got to the quarter-finals of the competition in 2018 after beating Manchester City in the fifth round that year.

Leam Richardson’s side are expected to be without striker Will Keane this weekend with a hamstring injury whilst left-back Tom Pearce even ruled out for a few weeks, as per a report by Wigan Today.