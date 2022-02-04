Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has predicted midfielder Joe Ralls will begin to attract interest from elsewhere as his contract with the Bluebirds runs down.

Ralls has been with the Bluebirds from a young age, making his way through the youth ranks at the Cardiff City Stadium and into the first-team.

However, there is uncertainty surrounding his future with the club as he closes in on the end of his contract, which runs out this summer.

Now, Cardiff boss Morison has moved to have his say on the situation.

As quoted by Wales Online, Morison labelled Ralls as one of the Championship’s best players, admitting that he expects “others” to come looking at the midfielder as his contract expiry nears.

“Obviously Joe Ralls has been arguably the standout,” said Morison.

“For me, he’s top five in the Champ, and he’s top five when it comes to stats. He’s a fantastic player and one who I’m sure us and the football club will try and keep if it’s possible.

“Once you go into this situation it’s difficult because his destiny’s in his own hands really. If he turns round and says he doesn’t want to go anywhere it makes it easier.

“But if I’m saying he’s top five then others will be looking at him as well, I’m sure.”

Ralls has been in thoroughly impressive form for Cardiff recently, further cementing his place in the starting XI. The Aldershot-born midfielder has played 18 times this season chipping in with five assists.



Up next for the Bluebirds…

While contract situations rumble on off the pitch, Cardiff City will face one of their most difficult tasks on it this weekend.

Morison’s side head up to Merseyside to face Premier League giants Liverpool on Sunday as they look to progress to the FA Cup fifth round.

Cardiff head into the game with a good amount of momentum, winning their last two Championship games over strugglers Barnsley and in-form Nottingham Forest, so they will be looking to make the most of that in a bid to pull off a classic FA Cup upset.

The tie kicks off at 12:00 on Sunday and the Bluebirds will be backed by a sold-out away end full of nearly 7,000 Cardiff City supporters.