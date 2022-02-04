Hull City decided not to sign a right-back on deadline day as Lewie Coyle is closing in on a return to action, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze decided against signing a player in that position in the end.

West Ham United’s Harrison Ashby was linked with a move to the MKM Stadium, as was Fulham’s Steven Sessegnon.

However, the Tigers have stuck with what they have in that department for the second-half of this season.

Coyle coming back

Coyle has been out of action for the past three months with an ankle injury that required surgery having made 13 appearances in all competitions earlier in this campaign.

The Hull-born man was a key player for the Tigers last season after joining his local club from Fleetwood Town and played a big role in them winning the League One title last term under Grant McCann.

Hull’s January business

Hull had only signed Regan Slater back from Sheffield United going into the final day of the transfer window on Monday.

The Yorkshire outfit crammed the bulk of their business into the final few hours and ended up boosting their attacking options by landing Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Marcus Forss on loan from Fenerbahce and Brentford respectively.

Arveledze’s side also ended up turning Ryan Longman’s loan from Brighton and Hove Albion into a permanent deal, whilst midfielder Liam Walsh joined on loan from Swansea City.

The Tigers’ are back in action tomorrow at home to Preston North End as they look to make it four wins on the bounce.