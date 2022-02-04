Barnsley saw a deal to sign Tom Trybull from Hannover 96 fall through earlier this week, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley were trying to sign the midfielder on deadline day but a move didn’t materialise in the end.

Trybull, 28, ended up signing for Sandhausen instead.

The Tykes brought in two new faces on the final day of the January transfer window in Amine Bassi from Metz and Domingos Quina from Watford.

Who is Trybull?

Trybull will be a familiar name to fans of Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers. He moved to England in 2017 to join the Canaries having previously played for the likes of Hansa Rostock, Werder Bremen, FC St. Pauli, Greuther Furth and ADO Den Haag.

He became a key player for the East Anglian club under their former boss Daniel Farke and made 80 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with five goals.

The former German youth international played a key role in Norwich’s promotion to the Premier League in 2019 but was out on loan at Blackburn when they won the Championship title last year.

He made 26 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s men before heading back to Germany last summer when Hannover came calling.

However, he has since struggled for game time and has now switched to their fellow 2.Bundesliga side Sandhausen for more opportunities.

Blow for Barnsley

Trybull would have been a useful addition for Barnsley as he has proven himself in this country before.

The Yorkshire club are facing a real battle for survival this term and are currently bottom of the table.