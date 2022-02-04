Middlesbrough midfielder James Lea Siliki will return to Teesside after his Cameroon side crashed out of Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday night.

Middlesbrough face Manchester United in the FA Cup this evening, but the Cameroonian won’t be available to take on the Red Devils. Instead he will be back in contention to face Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday next week.

Siliki came on in the 80th minute for Cameroon against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final. The game ended 0-0 after extra-time and went to penalties.

The Boro midfielder stepped up to take a spot-kick, but it was saved by goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal. Egypt went on to win 3-1 on penalties and will face Senegal in the final.

How likely is Siliki to play v QPR?

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has deployed Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier as his midfield three in all but one game since taking over back in November.

The competition for places has meant Siliki has not yet played a minute under the new boss.

They recently signed Riley McGree from Charlotte FC and Caolan Boyd-Munce from Championship rivals Birmingham City and therefore Siliki could be even further down the pecking order between now and the end of the season.

He had been told to find a new club in January but having stayed at Middlesbrough, Wilder stated that he could have a future at the club.

Having signed on loan from Rennes in France, the Cameroon international has played 10 times for Middlesbrough, two of which have been starts.