Brentford made a bid to sign Mason Burstow from Charlton Athletic last month, as detailed in a report by London News Online.

Brentford were keen to snap up the youngster in the January transfer window.

However, the youngster ended up signing for Chelsea instead.

Burstow, 18, has been loaned back to the Addicks until the end of the season as part of the deal.

Charlton story so far

Burstow has burst onto the scene for Charlton during the first-half of this season and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

He joined the South London club in 2020 having previously spent time on the books of non-league duo Welling United and Maidstone United.

The teenager was initially a key player for the Addicks at youth levels before breaking into the first-team fold over recent times.

He was handed his senior debut by former boss Nigel Adkins last August and scored in a Papa John’s Trophy win over Crawley Town.

Burstow has since made 14 appearances in all competitions in total and has chipped in with six goals.

New move

It was no surprise to see Premier League interest in him over this winter and Charlton will be disappointed to lose him.

London News Online claim only Thomas Tuchel’s side and Brentford made formal bids for him last month and it was the bright lights of Stamford Bridge that lured him away from The Valley in the end.

Burstow remains with Johnnie Jackson’s side for now though and will be eager to make an impression over the next few months.