Sheffield Wednesday youngster Bailey Cadamarteri is attracting interest from Manchester City, it has been reported.

Cadamarteri, 16 has already attracted interest from elsewhere thanks to his exploits in Sheffield Wednesday’s youth academy.

Premier League pair West Ham United and Brentford were both said to be watching his situation closely and now, it has been claimed by The Star that Manchester City are also showing an interest in the youngster.

The report states that Pep Guardiola’s City have been keeping an eye on Cadamarteri for a little while now, though they are not yet planning on making an approach for the young striker.

It is added that Cadamarteri hasn’t shown an interest in leaving the Owls and is happy with the club as he continues his growth in the club’s youth ranks.

A situation to avoid…

Sheffield Wednesday have lost some of their most promising talents of late at the end of their contracts, so the club should be determined to secure Cadamarteri’s future as soon as they can.

Academy starlets Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw both left the Hillsborough club at the end of their contracts last year, with the duo moving onto Scottish Premiership side Celtic.

Talented attacker Cadamarteri turns 17 in May and, at that point, the Owls will be able to offer him professional terms.

In the meantime…

Darren Moore’s side will be looking to make it three League One wins on the bounce this weekend as they visit the Pirelli Stadium to face Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion.

A win could put Sheffield Wednesday in touching distance of a play-off spot, with Moore’s Owls currently perched in 8th place, four points away from 6th placed Oxford United.