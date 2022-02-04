Sunderland are considering Alex Neil as a potential managerial candidate, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Sunderland are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Lee Johnson.

Neil, 40, has been out of the game since being sacked by Championship side Preston North End in March.

The Daily Mail say he is in the frame for the Black Cats job now along with Grant McCann and Roy Keane.

Managerial career to date

Neil started his managerial career in Scotland with Hamilton Academical before landing the Norwich City job in 2015.

He guided the Canaries to promotion to the Premier League in his first season but was dismissed in March 2017 after a poor run of form.

Preston then handed him a route back into the dugout shortly after and he spent just under four years with the Lancashire side.

He has been weighing up his options for the past 10 months now and helped out David Artell at Crewe Alexandra earlier this season, as per a report by Cheshire Live.

Sunderland situation

Sunderland’s choice to part company with Johnson after their 6-0 loss at Bolton Wanderers last weekend was a bold move.

The club’s hierarchy have a huge decision to make on their next manager as the club currently sit 3rd in the League One table.

The Black Cats are two points behind 2nd place Wigan Athletic and five away from table toppers Rotherham United.

Next up is a home clash against lowly Doncaster Rovers tomorrow but a new manager is not expected to be in place for that one.