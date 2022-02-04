Millwall midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld has admitted he is unsure of how his contract situation will pan out, with his deal expiring in the summer.

The 31-year-old has been in and out of Gary Rowett’s Millwall starting XI in recent months but has started the last two Championship games.

Kieftenbeld is among the players who see their deals at The Den run out in the summer, leaving some uncertainty around his long-term future with the Lions. However, the Dutchman isn’t letting that faze him as he remains focused on on-pitch matters.

As quoted by News At Den, the Millwall midfielder insisted that his full focus is on maintaining his place in the starting XI through strong performances, despite admitting that he doesn’t know what his contract situation will bring this summer.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I know I’m going out of contract but I think that will be talked about at the end of the season. That’s fine for me.

“My main focus now, especially when I’m back in the team, is to play well and do well for this club. In the first half of the season I wasn’t able to show much of myself so that’s my goal for the second half of the season. I want to do well and then at the end of the season we will see what the future will look like.”

A year at The Den…

Kieftenbeld is now over halfway into his first full season with Millwall having joined in the January transfer window of 2021, arriving from fellow Championship side Birmingham City.

Across all competitions, the Dutchman has played 30 times across all competitions, with 19 of those outings coming this season.

He started in the Lions’ first nine Championship games this season but fell out of favour until recently.

Now back in the side, Kieftenbeld is determined to show that he deserves an extended deal. Up next for Millwall is a Championship clash with Fulham next Tuesday, a fiery affair that will see the Lions look to halt the Cottagers’ surging form as they look to charge towards the title over the final 18 games of their season.