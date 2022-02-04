Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has challenged the club’s out of contract players to get to a “level of performance that puts them in a moment of strength”.

While Pompey hold options to extend the contracts of some of their out of contract players, the likes of Paul Downing, Aiden O’Brien and Shaun Williams are among those who don’t have extension options in their deals.

It means that with 19 games remaining in League One, some players have a point to prove to Pompey boss Cowley.

Now, Cowley has issued a challenge to those players.

As quoted by Hampshire Live, the Portsmouth boss has called on the out of contract players to show that they’re deserving of a new deal by putting in a high level of performance over the remainder of the campaign.

He said:

“I think these conversations will happen in due course.

“For all of the players that are out of contract, they have to get to a level of performance that puts them in a moment of strength. I am sure that once they do that and they get to that moment of strength, then they may be knocking on the door.”

Points to prove

With Pompey’s form faltering, the Cowley’s side are one with a point to prove in the coming weeks and months.

Their recent drop in form has seen them fall away from the play-off hunt, with the club currently sat 12 points away from the top six in 12th place. Portsmouth hold games in hand on many of the teams around them and it will be of the utmost importance to get as much as possible out of those ties.

Up next for Cowley and co is a visit to 6th placed Oxford United, who are on a run of three League One games unbeaten.

A win could see Portsmouth rise as high as 9th, but a defeat would be a big dent to their hopes of breaking back into the play-off spots this campaign.