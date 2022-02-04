Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has said the club are continuing to pursue a fresh contract agreement with key midfielder Han-Noah Massengo.

The French youngster has been in impressive form for Bristol City recently, standing out as his contract situation rumbles on in the background.

Massengo was linked with a move away from Ashton Gate during the January transfer window, with German outfit SC Freiburg said to be keen.

Amid the links, the Robins offered a new contract to the former AS Monaco prodigy, and manager Pearson has now moved to provide an update on the talks.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Pearson confirmed that the club are still working towards a new deal for Massengo, reiterating the Robins’ desire to reach an agreement.

When asked if there was any progress on a new contract, he said:

“No, not that I’m aware of.

“We’re trying to get to an agreement with him. But he’s not involved in that, he wants to concentrate on his football.

“We are very keen to get some sort of conclusion. It’s one those where, we’re trying to secure him for a longer period.”

Moving forward…

With the work going in off the pitch to secure a fresh deal for Massengo, the player is remaining focused on matters on it.

Massengo and co’s next clash comes up against an in-form Blackpool side on Saturday afternoon. The Tangerines come into the game off the back of a three-game unbeaten streak and could break into the top half of the table with a win.

As for Bristol City, they will be determined to return to winning ways and find some consistency, having won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five. Pearson’s side would move level on points with Blackpool with a win, though they would need a hefty swing in goal difference to move above them this weekend.