Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho is still expected to complete a summer move to Liverpool, it has been reported.

Carvalho came agonisingly close to securing a move to Anfield but a deadline day deal wasn’t completed in time.

The Portuguese attacker has just six months left on his current deal with Fulham and so Liverpool had hoped that a fee and loan back to Craven Cottage would be enough to get a deal done.

They were right and once a deal had been agreed with Jurgen Klopp’s side, it was all down to medicals and paperwork being completed in time but the clock ran too quickly.

It was disappointing for all parties and now Marco Silva’s side face the chance of losing the player and the fee if the 19-year-old decides to let his contract wind down and select his next move after the end of the season.

However, with the Merseyside team still being keen on getting a deal done and the urgency for the Cottagers to receive a fee – it looks to mean that this isn’t dead in the water yet.

Writing for the Independent, the Senior Football Correspondent Melissa Reddy has provided an update. She states that a summer move to Anfield is still expected to go through, despite the collapse of January’s deal.

Best-case scenario?

This would be the best-case scenario for the two clubs and with the player also seemingly smitten on a move to the Reds, there’s no reason why a pre-contract agreement couldn’t be made.

The former Benfica youth player will have a lot more attention on him for the second half of the campaign and will be hoping that these public negotiations don’t disrupt the terrific form he has displayed this season so far.