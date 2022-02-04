Preston North End are set to travel to Hull City tomorrow and will be the second team to face the Tigers since the dismissal of Grant McCann.

Ahead of the game, the Lilywhites manager Ryan Lowe took to the media and the topic of McCann’s sacking was understandably covered during the press conference.

The Liverpool-born manager said (via @pnefc on Twitter):

“Grant is a fantastic manager and I didn’t think he deserved to lose his job but he went out with a lot of credit in my eyes.”

It doesn’t seem like the former Doncaster Rovers boss will be out of work for too long as he has already been touted for a possible move to Sunderland, following their dismissal of Lee Johnson.

With Hull City sat in 18th in their first season back in the Championship since their promotion as champions of League One, the East Yorkshire outfit are 10 points clear of Reading in 21st.

Ilicali’s first act

Eyebrows were certainly raised when the new Turkish consortium at the helm of the club make a quick decision to relieve the Belfast-born coach of his duties, particularly off the back of two good victories.

However, Shota Arveladze is in the hot seat now and the victory over Swansea City will certainly appease any sceptical supporters.

With a relatively new manager themselves, the side travelling from Deepdale will be hoping that their run of one loss in the last eight league games will be enough to claim victory over the Georgian.

Speaking out in support of the man who lost his job is a touch of class from the former Plymouth Argyle boss, it does feel far too often that a new owner has to install a new manager and show little consideration to the man doing a good job already.