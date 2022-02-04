Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said the club “need to be patient” amid Morgan Gibbs-White’s desire to make a return from injury.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a key player for Sheffield United since arriving from Wolves on loan in the summer transfer window.

However, the midfielder has been out of action for the last four Championship games, missing clashes against Derby County, Preston North End, Luton Town and Peterborough United due to a knee injury.

Gibbs-White is now back in full training and, as per Blades boss Heckingbottom, the loaned in midfielder is determined to make his return to action.

However, Heckingbottom has said the club will “need to be patient” in bringing the Wolves loan man back.

Speaking ahead of Friday night’s clash with Birmingham City, Heckingbottom said (as quoted by The Star):

“If you ask Morgan, he will be starting. “We need to be patient. He’s back in full training. I enjoy working with him and we know what he can bring. We’ve all seen it.

“So, obviously, we want to be using him as quickly as possible.”

Bidding to keep the run going…

After winning back-to-back league games over Luton and Peterborough, the Blades will be determined to make it three victories in a row against Birmingham City on Friday night.

A win could see Sheffield United rise as high as 9th, with Heckingbottom leading their charge up the table after a disappointing start.

Getting Gibbs-White back to full fitness will be a big boost to the Bramall Lane outfit, but given his importance to the side, it will be crucial that he isn’t rushed back to avoid a setback.

Across all competitions, Gibbs-White has managed five goals and four assists in 16 games for the Blades, operating out on the right-wing and as an attacking midfielder.