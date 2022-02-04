Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said the club had “opportunities” to bring a new striker in during the January transfer window but insisted he only wanted to recruit players that fit their current system.

Five new players came through the doors at Ewood Park over the course of the January transfer window, none of which were recognised strikers.

Arguably, centre-forward was a position Blackburn Rovers were in need of adding to, with little depth beyond Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher. However, Rovers boss Mowbray has now opened up on the decision not to recruit a new striker during the window.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray stated that Blackburn had the chances to bring in a new striker if they wanted to, but insisted that it is of the utmost importance to add players that fit their current system.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’re trying to fit players into the way we want to play.

“We had opportunities, there were No.9s out there and the really interesting thing is that clubs are phoning us and asking if we want to take this player, Premier League clubs.

“They have to fit into the way we play, why would we sign a Premier League centre-forward if we don’t play with a centre-forward at this moment, and he can’t do the running of a wide striker, doesn’t chase full-backs, so we’d be playing with nine men rather than 10 out of possession?

“Why when we’re doing so well at the moment would we throw that away and do something totally different?”

Rovers’ attacking versatility

Although the decision not to add a new striker could come back to bite Blackburn Rovers, their attacking versatility could be enough to cover if either Brereton Diaz or Gallagher are absent, with the latter currently set to miss their upcoming clash with Swansea City.

Tyrhys Dolan has operated as a centre-forward before, while forward Reda Khadra has also featured through the middle.

Winter signing Deyovaisio Zeefuik even started as a forward in his first full start for Rovers, though he looked much more assured when switching to wing-back.

With the likes of Dan Butterworth, Connor McBride and Sam Burns also heading out on loan, there isn’t a great selection of academy prospects to call upon if the need for another striker arises.