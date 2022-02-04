Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed the Tractor Boys have held talks with young defender Bailey Clements over his contract situation.

Clements, 21, has been in and around Ipswich Town’s first-team this season, making eight appearances across all competitions.

However, the club sanctioned a loan exit for the young left-back on deadline day, with League Two side Stevenage securing a deal until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Now, a fresh update on the youngster’s contract situation has emerged.

As quoted by TWTD, Tractor Boys’ boss McKenna has confirmed that conversations have been held regarding Clements’ contract situation. He stated that the club are discussing what will be the best way to move forward in the summer.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“There have been some conversations with Bailey and the club, not so much conversations with me.

“Bailey’s been here a long time. I think they’re discussing his contract status with him and what’s going to be appropriate for Bailey in the summer.

“He’s a player who has served the club well for a long time. He’s come through the system, has had a good breakthrough this year of getting some games in the first team.”

TWTD state that Clements’ current deal runs out at the end of the season, though Ipswich Town hold the option to extend it for another year.

First-team prospects?

If Clements can go out to Stevenage and impress, it would surely help his first-team chances back at Ipswich massively.

The left-back doesn’t have a great deal of senior experience just yet, but his performances have shown promise when brought into the fold this season.

There will be competition for a starting spot back at Portman Road, with Matt Penney the only permanent left-back currently on the books. Dominic Thompson was brought in during the January transfer window but only on loan, so there could be a spot to fight for with Ipswich in the summer.