Blackpool’s recently released forward Oliver Sarkic has joined Uzbekistani outfit Pakhtakor Tashkent, it has been confirmed.

Sarkic, 24, was let go by the Tangerines in the latter stages of the January transfer window, departing by mutual consent having fallen down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road.

Now, just over a week after his departure, it has been confirmed that the Grimsby-born forward has found a new club.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Uzbekistani side Pahtakor Tashkent have completed a deal for Sarkic.

The former Benfica and Leeds United starlet’s deal will run through until the end of 2022 as he bids to prove himself away from English football following four-and-a-half years in the country.

Sarkic’s time with Blackpool

Montenegrin man Sarkic joined Blackpool from Burton Albion in the summer of 2020, arriving on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract.

Across his year-and-a-half-long spell with the Tangerines, Sarkic played only nine times across all competitions, failing to break into the side under Neil Critchley’s management. He spent a spell on loan away from Bloomfield Road during 2021, linking up with League Two side Mansfield, where he featured four times.

Standing in good stead

Sarkic’s former club Blackpool head into February standing in good stead.

Critchley’s men are unbeaten in their last three Championship games, leaving them in 15th place after 28 games. Blackpool sit a hefty 17 points clear of safety as it stands and are only seven points away from the play-off spots as the end of the season run-in nears.