Ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder Chris Cohen has gone down as a club legend.

Cohen operated in the middle of the park or on the left of the midfield throughout his time at the City Ground and was known for his energetic style of play on the field.

His first season ended in promotion from League One to the Championship and he adapted with ease to the step up a division during the campaign after, winning the Player of the Season in the 2008/09 season.

Cohen was rewarded for his loyalty when he was made captain of Forest in 2013 and ended up staying on with the second tier outfit for 11 campaigns in the end.

Injuries affected his final couple of years as a player and he decided to hang up his boots in 2018.

He now works as first-team coach at Luton Town.

