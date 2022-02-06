A real Ipswich Town legend, Luke Chambers’ time at the club lasted nine years, cementing himself as an club hero.

Chambers joined Ipswich in 2012, signing a three-year deal after his contract at Nottingham Forest had expired.

In his first season, Chambers won the Players’ Player of the Year award. Chambers also captained the team during the season when regular captain, Carlos Edwards, was out injured. During his second season, Chambers captained the team throughout the vast majority of the season.

In 2014, Chambers became the permanent captain of Ipswich Town and went on to make 50 appearances across all competitions in that season.

Despite rumours of interest from former club Nottingham Forest, Chambers signed a contract extension in 2017. A further contract extension was signed in 2019 despite interest from the MLS.

In 2021, Chambers announced he would leave Portman Road after nine years. Chambers stayed in England with Colchester United.

So how much do you know about his time at Ipswich Town?

Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!