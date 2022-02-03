Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has said Jayden Stockley is getting closer to a return to action.

Charlton Athletic have been without the striker since December as he recovers from a hip injury.

Stockley, 28, is the club’s top scorer this season on 14 goals in all competitions.

His absence has been missed at the top end of the pitch and the Addicks will be wanting to get him back onto the pitch as soon as it is healthy for him.

‘Improving’…

Jackson has provided the latest update on his situation today and has told the club’s official website:

“Jayden’s getting close, he’s improving. I feel like I’m repeating myself but it’s a really complicated issue that he’s got.

“If you rush it he could have a setback so we have to be really cute with it. If we do have a setback at this stage then that’s probably season over for him, so we need to get it right. We will make sure when he does come back that we’ve got him available for the rest of the season. We’ve just been managing that situation really carefully.”

Who has stepped in for Stockley?

Charlton moved into the transfer market last month to re-sign Chuks Aneke from Championship side Birmingham City and he has stepped in for Stockley whilst he is out.

Conor Washington, Jonathan Leko and Mason Burstow have also been playing their part over the past month or so.

The Addicks gave the green light for forward Josh Davison to go out on loan to Swindon Town a couple of weeks ago despite him enjoying plenty of first-team minutes during the first-half of this season.

What next?

Charlton are back in action this weekend at home to AFC Wimbledon as they look to build on their impressive 2-1 win away at Portsmouth last time out.

The London club then take on in-form Bolton Wanderers away next Tuesday.

Jackson’s men are currently 15th in the league table and are 14 points off the play-offs with 18 games of the campaign left to play.