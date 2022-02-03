Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has provided an update on Burnley loanee Richard Nartey’s situation at the club.

Mansfield Town will keep hold of the defender until his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

However, he can return to his parent club to train and play for their Under-23s.

Nartey, 23, joined the Stags last summer but has made just three league appearances during the first-half of this campaign.

‘Funny one’….

Clough has said, as per the club’s official website:

“[The situation with] Richard is a funny one. We had a chat with Burnley, they have in the agreement the option to recall him, we didn’t have the option to send him back.

“Richard initiated it really and said ‘is it okay if I have a word with Burnley? I understand people are getting fit and Perchy (James Perch) is back and so look at going back and getting somewhere on loan’.

“I had a chat with Sean Dyche and what we’ve agreed is we keep his registration, so he’s still with us but he goes back to Burnley, plays for the 23s and trains with them. If we need him, we can call on him but essentially, he’s gone back to Burnley, apart from we keep his registration.

“I think it’s worked out well for everybody.”

Competition for places at Mansfield

Nartey provides useful competition and depth for Mansfield despite technically returning to Turf Moor.

He can be called up if the Stags suffer injuries in his position between now and the end of the campaign as they chase down promotion to League.

Story so far

The Londoner started his career at Chelsea and rose up through the academy at Stamford Bridge. However, he was released at the end of the 2018/19 season and subsequently moved up north to join Burnley on a free transfer.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Clarets but has been a key player for their development squad over the past couple of years.

His loan move to Mansfield hasn’t really worked out so far but his association with the Nottinghamshire-based club isn’t over just yet.

What next?

Clough’s men are back in action next Tuesday against Colchester United at home so have the weekend off to rest up.

They are currently 6th in the table after their impressive run of form over the winter and are four points inside the play-offs.