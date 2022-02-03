Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson admits he was keen on signing Jermain Defoe but got the impression he was always going to Sunderland.

Charlton Athletic showed interest in the veteran striker this winter but lost out to their fellow League One side.

Jackson played with the 39-year-old at Tottenham Hotspur just under a decade ago.

However, Sunderland swooped to sign him on deadline day to boost their attacking options for the second-half of the season.

‘Top player’…

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online: “Jermain was definitely of interest because he is someone I know well and played with. He’s a top player, isn’t he? You have to take an interest but the vibes were always that he had that connection with Sunderland before and was going to go down that road. We never explored it too heavily.”

Charlton’s business in the end

Charlton managed to bring in four new signings last month in what was Jackson’s first transfer window at the helm since taking the permanent managerial role.

They bolstered their attack by luring Chuks Aneke back to the club from Birmingham City, whilst Juan Castillo and Nile John joined on loan from Chelsea and Spurs respectively.

Scott Fraser became the final addition on Monday and penned a two-and-a-half year deal from fellow League One side Ipswich Town.

Back at Sunderland

Sunderland fans will be excited to see Defoe back playing for them in one last hurrah.

He played for the North East club in the Premier League from 2014 to 2017 and scored 37 goals in 94 matches in all competitions.

The attacker has also played for the likes of Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Rangers in the past.

Defoe is in line to play this weekend as the Black Cats take on lowly Doncaster Rovers at home. They then play Cheltenham Town away next Tuesday.