Rotherham United rejected a loan offer from an unnamed club for Freddie Ladapo on Monday, reports Paul Davis.

Rotherham United didn’t want to offload him on a temporary basis.

Ladapo, 29, handed in a transfer request last month but a departure didn’t materialise in the end.

Rotherham Advertiser reporter Davis says the Yorkshire club rebuffed an approach for him on deadline day and has tweeted:

Late attempt from a club on deadline day to take Freddie Ladapo. #rufc not interested in a loan. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) February 3, 2022

What now for Ladapo at Rotherham?

Ladapo will remain on the books at Rotherham for the remainder of the campaign as they eye promotion to the Championship.

His contract at the ASSEAL New York Stadium expires at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent at the end of June.

The Millers brought in attacker Georgie Kelly from Bohemians which means that Ladapo now has someone else to compete with up top along with the likes of Michael Smith, Will Grigg and Josh Kayode.

Spell so far

Ladapo has been with Rotherham since 2019 having previously played for Crystal Palace, Southend United and Plymouth Argyle.

He is a proven goal scorer at League One level and managed 17 goals during the 2018/19 to fire Rotherham to promotion to the Championship.

The Londoner has fired 12 in all competitions so far this term and looked well on the way to beating his tally of last season’s before all the shenanigans this winter.

Rotherham are in strong form right now and will be looking to keep their push for promotion on track by beating Accrington Stanley this weekend.