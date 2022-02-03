Charlton Athletic swooped to sign Scott Fraser from Ipswich Town on deadline day, as announced on their official club website.

Charlton Athletic made the midfielder their fourth and final signing of the January transfer window.

Fraser, 26, has moved to The Valley for an undisclosed fee.

The Addicks also signed Chuks Aneke, Nile John and Juan Castillo last month as Johnnie Jackson’s bolstered his squad.

Fraser provides another option to choose from in midfield and will inject some more quality into the middle of the park.

The left-footed midfielder only joined Ipswich last summer but struggled to make an impact at Portman Road, scoring just once in 20 games in all competitions.

He wasn’t signed in time to play in the 2-0 win away at Portsmouth last time out but is in line to make his debut for his new club this weekend against AFC Wimbledon at home.

