Bradford City will be without Luton Town loanee Dion Pereira for “a couple of weeks” after suffering a fresh injury setback, manager Derek Adams has confirmed.

The 22-year-old winger linked up with Bradford City in the early stages of the January transfer window, making his second loan move away from Luton Town after a spell with Yeovil Town in the first half of the campaign.

However, Pereira is still waiting on his Bantams bow, with both injury and illness limiting him to only one matchday squad involvement so far.

Now, speaking on Thursday afternoon, Bradford boss Adams revealed that Pereira will have to wait a little while longer to make his debut for the League Two club.

As quoted by the Telegraph and Argus, Adams confirmed that the Luton Town loanee has suffered a fresh setback after re-injuring his calf.

“Dion will be a couple of weeks,” the 46-year-old said.

“He’s reinjured the calf injury that he had so that’s an issue to us and we’ll just have to forget about him for now.”

This month at Valley Parade…

It looks like Pereira will have to wait until around the middle of February to make his debut, while the Bantams will be determined to make the most of the month and bridge the gap to the play-off spots.

Tough clashes against the likes of Exeter City and Mansfield Town await, with fixtures against Stevenage, Harrogate Town and Oldham Athletic also presenting tests.

As it stands, Bradford City sit in 11th place, six points away from the play-off spots with 18 games remaining. Adams’ side have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five, salvaging a late point against Leyton Orient last time out thanks to an 83rd-minute goal from Elliot Watt.