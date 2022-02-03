Coventry City chief executive Dave Boddy has confirmed the club received a “tentative enquiry” regarding one of their key players on transfer deadline day.

Over the course of the January transfer window, Coventry City were able to hold on to their key players.

The likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare have all been star performers so far this season, but there were no significant departures for the Sky Blues last month.

Club chief executive Boddy has now spoken of January’s success, stating that the Sky Blues’ main aim was to hold on to all of their prized assets.

As quoted by Coventry Live, Boddy revealed that the club turned down bids for senior players over the window, also stating that a “tentative enquiry” came in for one of Coventry’s key players on deadline day.

Here’s what Boddy had to say:

“The main aim of the window was to protect the assets we have got and we managed to do that.

“We had bids for senior players, which we turned down.

“We then had a tentative inquiry on deadline day for one of our key players, which always makes you nervous because at that stage you have no chance of replacing the player, should you get the significant bid that is acceptable to either the player or the club.

“The call came in at three o’clock on Monday afternoon but we have come through the window intact.”

Who left Coventry City?

While none of Mark Robins’ key first-team players moved on, there were temporary and permanent exits for some players further down the pecking order.

Winger Wesley Jobello departed to join US Boulogne on a free transfer, but he was the only permanent exit from Coventry City.

Tyler Walker, Julien Dacosta, Josh Pask and Marcel Hilssner completed loan moves to Portsmouth, Portimonense, Newport County and FSV Zwickau respectively. Young defenders Blaine Rowe and Declan Drysdale also left on temporary deals, joining Scottish sides Ayr United and Ross County.

The summer transfer will provide clubs with another chance to register their interest in some of Coventry City’s key players, but it will surely be hoped that the Sky Blues can hold onto their standout stars as they did last month.