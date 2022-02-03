Coventry City chief executive Dave Boddy has confirmed the club are “in the process” of discussing a new deal with midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

Since arriving from Dutch side PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2020, Hamer has cemented himself in Coventry City’s starting XI.

His performances have made him one of the Championship’s standout midfielders, missing only four league games so far this season.

However, amid Hamer’s impressive performances in the second-tier, the club have been working towards tying him down to a new deal, with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Now, Coventry City chief Boddy has issued an update on the discussions over a new deal with Hamer and his representatives.

As quoted by Coventry Live, Boddy has said the club are in ongoing talks with the Brazilian-born midfielder, saying:

“Over the course of the last couple of months, we have done excellent work in extending the contracts of Dom Hyam, Matty Godden, Jamie Allen and Callum O’Hare, which also involves further investment.

“We are in the process of speaking to Gus and his agent about extending his deal as well, and we are positive about that.

“All these things add to the stability of what we are trying to build here and are in line with the way that we have operated under the Mark Robins’ revolution.”

A key role to play…

Although the Sky Blues have seen their form fall away over the past few months, they are still among the pack chasing for a spot in the Championship play-offs.

As it stands, Coventry City sit in 10th place, five points away from the top six with games in hand on all teams above them in the table.

If Coventry are to reignite their push for a place in the play-offs, they will need to have Hamer performing at his peak. His wide passing range and tenacity make him a key part of Robins’ side, also chipping in with the odd long-range strike here and there.