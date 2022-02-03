Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman says he is “pleased” to have signed Korede Adedoyin from Sheffield Wednesday.

Accrington Stanley swooped to sign the attacker on the final day of the transfer window on Monday.

Adedoyin, 21, has been training with his new side over the past couple of days and will give them more competition and depth in attacking areas.

He is in line to make his debut this weekend against high-flying Rotherham United.

‘Point to prove’…

Coleman has spoken about one of his latest additions and has told Accrington’s club website:

“I was pleased to get him over the line and he trained with us on Tuesday and you can see how eager he is to do well.

“That’s the type of players we need here, people who think they have a point to prove.

“We needed reinforcements for injury and suspensions and it’s competition. We have a wealth of midfielders now who are all fighting to get in the team and anyone of them could play on the day and that’s what you want.”

Sheffield Wednesday spell

Sheffield Wednesday signed him in September 2020 on a free transfer after he impressed on trial.

He waited until August last year before making his senior debut in an EFL Trophy clash against Newcastle United Under-21s and went on to make a further couple of appearances for the Owls’ first-team.

Other stints

Adedoyin rose up through the academy at Everton and was a regular for the Toffees at various youth levels.

They loaned him out to Scottish side Hamilton Academical to get some experience before letting him leave for nothing when his contract expired a couple of years ago.

The youngster is now looking forward to a new challenge in his career at Accrington and is back in the North West.

Coleman says he has a “point to prove” due to his lack of game time at Sheffield Wednesday and he will be eager to show what he can do with his new club.