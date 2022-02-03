Proposed new West Brom boss Steve Bruce could include his son Alex on his backroom staff, reports Alex Crook.

West Brom are poised to turn to the experienced boss to replace Valerien Ismael.

Alex Bruce, 37, has recently completed his coaching badges.

talkSPORT reporter Crook has claimed his father could be poised to hand him a role at the Hawthorns and has tweeted:

Understand Alex Bruce could be part of dad Steve's #WBA backroom team having recently completed his coaching badges. Stephen Clemence tends to be by his side at most clubs so would anticipate him coming too. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) February 3, 2022

Alex Bruce’s situation

The former defender played under his dad at Birmingham City and Hull City and also had spells at Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Wigan Athletic and Kilmarnock.

He made 358 appearances and spent five seasons in the Premier League in total, as well as featuring in the FA Cup final in 2014.

He currently plays for North West Counties side Macclesfield FC having come out of retirement to join the Cheshire side back in August last year.

New chapter at West Brom

West Brom made the decision to sack Ismael after their poor run of form despite only turning to the former Barnsley man at the start of this season.

They are currently 6th in the league table and are inside the play-offs on goal difference as it stands.

Bruce is set to join the Midlands side and has been available since being sacked by Newcastle United in October.

The experienced boss knows what it takes to get promoted to the Premier League having gone up with Birmingham and Hull both on two occasions.

Next up for the Baggies is an away trip to Sheffield United next Wednesday.