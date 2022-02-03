Shrewsbury Town new boy Tom Flanagan says he left Sunderland because he wanted “a bit of security”.

Shrewsbury Town swooped to sign the defender on the final day of the transfer window on Monday.

Flanagan, 30, was out of contract at the Stadium of Light at the end of the season and was due to become a free agent in the summer.

He has now penned a two-and-a-half year deal with Steve Cotterill’s side.

‘I wanted a bit of security’…

Flanagan has opened up about his departure from Sunderland and has said, as per Shrewsbury’s official website:

“It was fairly late on from Sunderland’s behalf but I knew that I wanted a bit of security and I spoke to Albie [Aaron Wilbraham] at the club here and he sold it to me; I thought this is what I want to happen and this is where I want to be, so we made it happen.

“They’re [the facilities] really good. The training ground is lovely and I’ve been to the ground as well before and it’s really nice too, it’s just got a bit of a more personal feel than some of those huge clubs. I like the area and being that little bit further south is nice for me and my family.”

Sunderland spell

Sunderland swooped to sign the centre-back following their relegation from the Championship in 2018 and he has since been a regular for the North East club over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

He made 116 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions, 25 of which came during the first-half of this campaign.

However, they gave him the green light to head out the exit door when Shrewsbury came calling earlier this week in a both that appears to have suited both parties well.

Other stints

The Northern Ireland international is now an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 250 appearances in his career to date.

He has also played for the likes of MK Dons and Burton Albion in the past and will be looking forward to a new challenge with the Shrews.

Flanagan could make his debut this weekend against Fleetwood Town at home.