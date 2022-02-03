Preston North End’s former boss Frankie McAvoy has been named as Hearts’ academy director, it has been confirmed.

Back in December, Preston North End made the decision to part ways with McAvoy,

The decision to relieve him of his duties at Deepdale came nine months after he stepped into the managerial role on an interim basis following Alex Neil’s sacking. Now, after two months out of work, McAvoy has taken up a new role.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Scottish Premiership side Hearts have brought McAvoy into their academy set-up.

The former Preston North End boss will work as academy director at Tynecastle. The role will see McAvoy oversee Hearts’ youth academy system, a role he has worked in before.

Prior to becoming Hamilton Academical’s assistant manager, McAvoy worked as a youth coach with Dunfermline Athletic and Hamilton, eventually stepping up to the role of academy manager with the Accies.

Since McAvoy’s departure…

Shortly after McAvoy’s departure, Ryan Lowe was confirmed as the Lilywhites’ new boss.

Following his arrival from Plymouth Argyle, Lowe has successfully turned around Preston North End’s fortunes. In his eight Championship games in charge of the club so far, Lowe has guided the Lilywhites to three wins and four draws, losing only once.

After 29 games, Preston North End sit in 13th place as it stands, with a late push for the play-offs a possibility. Seven points separate Lowe’s men and the top six, with a currently managerless West Brom sat in 6th place as it stands.