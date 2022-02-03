Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says he tried to sign new boy Jordi Osei-Tutu back in the summer of 2020.

Rotherham United finally got their man on deadline day.

Osei-Tuti, 23, has linked up with the Millers on a loan deal until the end of the season from Arsenal.

He spent the first-half of this campaign on loan in the Championship with Nottingham Forest but only played four times for the Reds.

‘Cardiff stole him off me!’…

Warne has spoken about his latest addition ahead of this weekend’s clash against Accrington Stanley, as per the club’s official website:

“He has had injuries and I’m happy to take that risk. I tried to sign him last summer but Cardiff stole him off me! I know he had a hamstring injury and I know all the background on that. I know he started well at Forest and then got an ankle injury.

“He might not get injured for the next 10 years! I am well-aware that if he hadn’t had those injuries he might not be coming to us in the third tier of English football. If it makes our team better, I think the risk is worth it.

“He’s in good physical shape at the moment and we’ll do our absolute best to keep him that way. I’ve had many conversations with Arsenal and reassured them that we will manage his minutes and his training like we do our own.”

Where will he fit in at Rotherham?

Osei-Tutu will give Rotherham more competition and depth in their defensive department ahead of the second-half of the season.

Warne suggests they will manage him minutes to do all they can to avoid the risk of getting injured again.

Career to date

The full-back started his career in the academy at Reading before switching to Arsenal in 2015.

He has never made a senior appearance for the Gunners but has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the years.

The Premier League giants loaned him out to German club Bochum before Cardiff swooped in ahead of Rotherham to get him in 2020.

Nottingham Forest then came calling last August but his time at the City Ground was affected by injuries.

His move to Rotherham this winter now gives him a chance to get back up to full fitness as they hunt down promotion from League One.