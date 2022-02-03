Millwall new boy Luke Freeman has expressed his delight after joining the Lions following a “pretty hectic” loan move to The Den.

In a bid to pick up regular game time away from Sheffield United, Freeman left the Blades on a temporary deal to join Championship rivals Millwall.

There was a nervous wait to see if all the necessary paperwork had been completed and submitted in time to ensure a deal went through, but both clubs’ efforts to get the deal done on deadline day meant the deal could be ratified.

Following his move to The Den, Freeman has now opened up on a “pretty hectic” time before getting the deal done.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the former QPR and Bristol City man expressed his delight regarding the move, revealing his excitement at working with Gary Rowett, a manager who he says has admired him for a long time.

“It’s been pretty hectic,” Freeman said.

“We got the deal over the line just before the deadline. I’m delighted to be here. I’ve learned a lot about the lads and the gaffer, so I’m looking forward to being a part of it all.

“The manager has been looking at me for a while now, but the feeling is mutual. We’ve crossed paths a lot, I’m looking forward to working with him.

“I want to help the team and get some more minutes myself. I hope I can help the lads with some creativity and bring some goals and assists. I can’t wait to get out there.”

A push for the play-offs?

Sat in 14th as it stands, a place in the Championship’s top six still aren’t out of the realms of possibility for Millwall this season.

It’ll be a big push over the last 18 games to get there, but the Lions are currently eight points away.

Rowett’s side are without defeat in their last two games after halting a run of three consecutive Championship losses and they will be determined to get another run going if they are to make a late push for the play-offs.

Some tough tests await Millwall this month though, with table-toppers Fulham up next on February 8th.